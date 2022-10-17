Man shoves another person in front of train in Queens; victim dies

article

The NYPD on Monday investigated yet another fatal act of violence in the New York City subway system.

Two men were fighting on a platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Queens around 5 p.m. when one man ended up on the tracks, police said.

A Jamaica-bound F train then hit the man, who died at Elmhurst Hospital, cops said.

The fight started when the victim accidentally bumped into the other man, whose phone then fell on the tracks, The New York Post reported, citing sources. The two fought and then the man who lost his phone shoved the other man in front of the train.

New York City police have one person in custody.

Several shocking crimes have transpired in the subway system this year, including a number of killings.

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old on a subway train in Queens on Friday afternoon.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death on a subway platform in the Bronx on Oct 6.