Senior citizen robbed after passing out in NYC subway

A 67-year-old woman was robbed after losing consciousness in the mezzanine of a Queens subway station.

The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Queens Blvd. and Grand Ave. station.

The woman was walking through the mezzanine when for unknown reasons she lost consciousness and fell to the ground. While the victim was unconscious a man walked up and took off with the victim's backpack and left the station.

EMS took the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in stable condition.

The stolen backpack contained the victim's credit cards, personal identification and house keys.



On Saturday morning at 8:08 a.m. the man used the victim's credit card inside of Jumbo's Hamburger Place on West 145th Street in Manhattan. After eating a meal inside the restaurant he was last seen walking northbound on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard.



The New York City Police Department is looking for help to identify the man. He is approximately 50 years old with a dark complexion, a medium build, and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with "BROOKLYN" lettering on the front, a blue face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying the victim's purple and white backpack.