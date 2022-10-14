15-year-old boy dies after Queens subway station shooting

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot at a subway station in Queens on Friday afternoon.

The victim was struck in the chest by gunfire at around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon at the Mott Avenue Subway Station in Far Rockaway.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

As police investigate the shooting, A train service between Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue and Broad Channel has been suspended in both directions.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

This is the fourth murder inside the city's mass transit system in the last two weeks.

Last week, a man died after being stabbed to death inside a Bronx subway station.

Just a few days before that, the police arrested Alvin Charles, 43, and charged him with murder for allegedly killing Tommy Bailey with a knife after a dispute on a subway train on September 30.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.