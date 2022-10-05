NYC crime: Homeless man charged with Brooklyn subway murder

article

A homeless man has been arrested and charged with murdering a Brooklyn man after a dispute on a subway train.

The NYPD has announced that Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Tommy Bailey.

Charles allegedly slashed Bailey in the neck during a dispute on a southbound L train near the Atlantic Avenue subway station on September 30.

According to the New York Post, Bailey, was a steamfitter and a father of two. His death is the sixth killing in the city's subway system so far this year.

Crime in the city's public transit system was reportedly up nearly 57% in July alone and is up nearly 42% this year.

Earlier this week, a group of women wearing tight, full-body neon green unitards attacked a pair of women on a subway train, robbing them of their phones, credit cards, wallet, and personal items.