Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system

Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago.

In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.

The victim was punched multiple times and EMS had to take him to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

It is just one of a multitude of examples of random violence that have been reported across the NYC subway system.

In another incident on July 26, a 54-year-old man was in the mezzanine of the Flushing Ave. train station when two men approached him and and started yelling. They started punching the man multiple times and when he tried running away one of them slashed him across the face and stab him in the body with what is believed to be a pair of scissors.

The victim got himself to the hospital and the attackers remain on the loose.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The latest statistics cover July but the violence has continued into this month.

Just yesterday, a man was stabbed in the back in a Bronx subway station.

The NYPD says a 33-year-old man was on the escalator inside the 161st St. Yankee Stadium subway station at about 1:30 p.m. at the time.

A man stabbed him with an unknown object and then ran off on foot out of the subway station. He remains on the loose.

EMS transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.