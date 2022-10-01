Man fatally stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man is dead after being fatally stabbed aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man being assaulted at the Atlantic Avenue subway station at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, they discovered 43-year-old Tommy Bailey with a slash wound to his neck, apparently sustained during a dispute with an unidentified man on a southbound L train.

Bailey was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack. Currently, there are no arrests and an investigation into the killing is ongoing.

"We have already identified dozens of cameras that the NYPD believes may assist in the investigation of this senseless crime and we will continue to assist investigators with video and in any other way possible to ensure the perpetrator is caught," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement.