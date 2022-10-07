Man dies after Bronx subway attack

A man has died after being attacked in a Bronx subway station. A shocking video released by the NYPD showed the attack inside the E. 176 St. and Jerome Ave. station in Morris Heights on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man was getting off of a northbound 4-train onto the platform at around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached him with a large knife.

The NYPD says that unprovoked, the man started stabbing the victim multiple times in the back and chest. The attacker then ran off and has not been caught. He was last seen headed westbound on East 176 Street.

EMS took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his name yet.

The man wanted for the attack is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5'11" tall, weighing 160 lbs., and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black Nike sneakers with a gray logo, and carrying a black backpack.

It is the second recent deadly subway attack. Last week, 43-year-old Tommy Baily was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn L train. Alvin Charles, a homeless man, is charged with murder in connection with the case.