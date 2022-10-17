Man pushed onto subway tracks in the Bronx

A man was pushed onto a Bronx subway track in a disturbing and unprovoked attack.

The NYPD says it happened Saturday in the E. 149th St. and Southern Boulevard station in the Mott Haven section.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the northbound platform of the 6 train when a man lunged at him but then pulled back. Moments later he rushed at the man and pushed him into the track as a train was arriving in the station.

Witnesses helped the victim climb back onto the platform before the train could hit him. The victim suffered minor leg injuries. EMS took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi in stable condition.

The attacker took off and has not been caught. He is described as having a medium complexion, large black hair, facial hair, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, camouflage pants, and camouflage sandals.

There have been a series of violent incidents in the subway system including 3 recent killings.

In the latest deadly incident, a 15-year-old was fatally shot on a subway train in Queens on Friday afternoon. Jayjon Burnett was on a train around 3:40 p.m. at the Mott Avenue Subway Station in Far Rockaway when he was gunned down. Keyondre Russell of Queens was arrested Saturday in connection with the case.