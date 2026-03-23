LaGuardia latest: 2 dead, 40+ injured after Air Canada jet collision | LIVE coverage

The Brief Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck a rescue vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday around 11:45 p.m., killing both pilots. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane. LaGuardia Airport reopened around 2 p.m. as federal investigators continue to work to determine what caused the crash.



LaGuardia Airport remained closed until 2 p.m. Monday after two pilots were killed in an overnight collision when Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck a rescue vehicle after landing.

Updates from presser

What we know:

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane.

Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "It was an aviation disaster… but [also] a deeply human story where two young pilots left their homes expecting to return to their families."

The governor also offered the "full cooperation" of the state with the investigation.

"It has been over 34 years since we'd had an incident with a death at the airport," Port Authority Director Kathryn Garcia said during the presser.

Dig deeper:

According to preliminary information from the FAA, Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The CRJ-900 jet had arrived from Montreal.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X, saying, in part: "I have been briefed on the tragic collision that took place at LaGuardia Airport late last night."

The backstory:

Air traffic control audio captured the chaotic moments leading up to the collision. A Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) unit identified as "truck 1 and company," requested permission to cross the runway. The tower cleared the vehicle to cross Runway 4 at Delta before urgently issuing multiple commands to stop.

"Stop stop stop stop stop… stop truck 1 stop," the controller can be heard saying.

Shortly after, operations at the airport were halted.

Port Authority officials say the crash involved a PAPD emergency vehicle that had been responding to another aircraft reporting an odor.

What we know about the victims

By the numbers:

In total, 41 people, including passengers, crew members and PAPD officers were transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials say 32 have already been released, while several others remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The PAPD sergeant and officer inside the crash vehicle are in stable condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with teams already on scene and additional investigators expected to arrive later Monday. The FAA is also assisting.

LaGuardia Airport reopens

What's next:

LaGuardia Airport remained closed most of the day Monday as the investigation continues and crews work to clear the scene.

As of 2 p.m. Monday the airport reopened for travel.

Emergency personnel respond to an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. Air Canada Express flight AC8646 originated from Montreal and collided with the fire tr Expand

Officials caution that this information is preliminary and subject to change.