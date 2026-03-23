LaGuardia Airport reopens after deadly runway crash: What happens next?

The Brief LaGuardia Airport is now reopened. Hundreds of flights have been canceled or diverted. Delta Air Lines is offering to rebook flights affected by the closure.



LaGuardia Airport reopened at 2 p.m. after a deadly crash on the runway shut down the New York airport, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled on Monday.

What we know:

The airport announced that it was closed at 7 a.m. Monday after an AirCanada jet collided with a firetruck late Sunday night, killing two pilots and injuring dozens more.

Hundreds of flights have been diverted or canceled due to the closure, adding to travel delays already being experienced due to the partial government shutdown.

Canceled flights

What you can do:

Nearly 600 flights have been canceled at LaGuardia Airport as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. The airport says that travelers should expect "residual delays and cancellations" as operations resume.

Delta Air Lines, the airport's largest carrier, says they will automatically rebook customers affected by the closure, and will offer flexible travel options for customers traveling to, from or through New York-area airports.

The backstory:

Air traffic control audio captured the chaotic moments leading up to the collision.

A PAPD unit identified as "truck 1 and company" requested permission to cross the runway from the tower, which cleared the vehicle to cross Runway 4 at Delta before urgently issuing multiple commands to stop.

"Stop stop stop stop stop… stop truck 1 stop," the controller can be heard saying.

Shortly after, operations at the airport were halted. Port Authority officials say the crash involved a PAPD emergency vehicle that had been responding to another aircraft reporting an odor.