LaGuardia reopens as TSA wait times remain unavailable at JFK, Newark | Track latest

The Brief LaGuardia Airport shut down for hours after a deadly overnight crash, reopening at 2 p.m. but triggering widespread delays and cancellations across the region. Travel disruptions worsened as Newark briefly issued a ground stop due to a control tower incident, while TSA wait times at JFK and Newark went unreported amid long lines. Ongoing DHS shutdown adds pressure, with unpaid TSA workers and officials urging passengers to check flights, expect delays, and allow extra travel time.



LaGuardia Airport remained closed for much of Monday following the deadly overnight crash before reopening at 2 p.m.

Officials warned travelers to expect delays and cancellations and urged them to plan ahead.

Meanwhile, TSA wait times at JFK and Newark were not being reported Monday as lines grew longer amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

What we know:

The closure caused ripple effects across the region, with delays and cancellations expected at nearby airports, as well as flights coming in and out of LaGuardia.

Newark Airport ground stop

A ground stop was briefly issued at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday morning after a burning smell was reported in the air traffic control tower.

Officials say FAA staff temporarily relocated operations to a backup tower at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C. They’ve since returned to the primary tower, the Associated Press reported, and the delay lasted less than an hour.

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The backstory:

The travel rush also comes as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues, raising concerns about potential delays at airports nationwide. Transportation Security Administration officers are continuing to work without pay as negotiations in Washington remain at a standstill, which could further impact wait times locally and at regional airports.

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY is tracking the latest airport delays and TSA wait times as the situation unfolds. Passengers are urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and allow for extra travel time once operations resume.

Officials caution that the timeline to reopen LaGuardia could change as investigators continue their work at the scene.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 23 at 12:46 p.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 23 at 12:46 p.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 23 at 12:46 p.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

. More information from FlightAware can be found here

Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.