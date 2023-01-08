East Harlem street renamed for slain Burger King worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves

A street in East Harlem has been renamed in honor of Kristal Bayron-Nieves, the 19-year-old woman shot and killed during a robbery of a Burger King in January 2022.

Bayron-Nieves name will live on at the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, just steps away from where police say 30-year-old Winston Glynn murdered the woman.

Local leaders, friends, and family of Bayron-Nieves released balloons in her memory at a ceremony memorializing her on Sunday.

"I hope that what happened to my daughter won't happen to any other child," Bayron-Nieves' mother said. "I want them to always remember my baby."

Police say that Glynn entered the Burger King on January 9, 2022 and pistol-whipped the manager and one of two customers in the restaurant. He then demanded money.

Bayron-Nieves gave him $100 but he still shot her in the stomach before stealing the manager's phone and taking off.

Last March, Glynn pled not guilty to the murder.