Harlem Burger King worker murder: NYPD arrest suspect in Brooklyn

The NYPD said it made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a worker at a Burger King in Manhattan.

Winston Glynn was taken into custody Thursday night in Brooklyn, sources told FOX 5 reporter Linda Schmidt. He had seven prior arrests including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

A candlelight prayer vigil was held Thursday night outside the fast-food eatery in East Harlem where cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves was murdered . She was 19.

Clergy, community leaders, and politicians stood side by side demanding an end to the senseless violence. They also called on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law once the killer is caught.

The cries for justice come as Bragg is facing criticism for his new criminal justice reforms.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app.

A gunman walked into the Burger King on 116th Street off Lexington Avenue on Sunday and demanded money. Bayron-Nieves gave him $100 but he still shot her in the stomach.

The NYPD released surveillance video footage of the suspect, who was described as a man with a dark complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a black mask, all black clothing, and possibly carrying a black plastic bag.

A $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction; $10,000 came from NYPD Crime Stoppers and $10,000 came from billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis.

Advertisement