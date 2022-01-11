Community seeks help to capture suspect in NYC Burger King killing

A rally will be held Tuesday in front of an East Harlem Burger King where a teen worker was killed in an armed robbery.

The Group Save East Harlem is holding a "shooting response" event in front of the restaurant on 116th St. and Lexington Ave. at 4:30 p.m.

19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was at the cash register on Sunday morning when an armed man came in to rob the restaurant. He fatally shot her in the torso before taking off west on East 116th Street.

EMS rushed Bayron-Nieves to Metropolitan Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The NYPD released surveillance video footage of the suspect, who is described as a man with a dark complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a black mask, all black clothing, and possibly carrying a black plastic bag.

Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled to deliver remarks at Tuesday's rally.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral costs for Bayron-Nieves. It had raised nearly $15,000 by Tuesday afternoon, which is above the initial goal of $10,000.