19-year-old woman working at East Harlem Burger King shot and killed by armed robber

A 19-year-old woman is dead after being shot by an armed robber at a Burger King in East Harlem early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Burger King located at East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

According to reports, a man entered the Burger King, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

During the robbery, he shot 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves in her torso before fleeing west on East 116th Street.

Bayron-Nieves was taken to Metropolitan Hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation into the killing is ongoing.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a man with a dark complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a black mask, all black clothing, and possibly carrying a black plastic bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.