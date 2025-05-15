Lawyers grill Cassie on 11-year relationship, citing 'love' texts | LIVE updates

The Brief Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura is expected to testify for a third time in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, as the case sheds light on their allegedly dark and abusive relationship that lasted over a decade. Diddy’s legal team is expected to begin cross-examining Cassie on Thursday, giving them the opportunity to challenge her credibility and poke holes in her explosive testimony. Now 38 and pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, Cassie has painted a disturbing picture of the long-term relationship she had with Diddy— one she says was marked by manipulation, abuse, and control behind the glitz and glamor of red carpets and celebrity events.



Diddy’s legal team is expected to begin cross-examining Cassie on Thursday, giving them the opportunity to challenge her credibility and poke holes in her explosive testimony.

10:51 a.m.

Cassie asks for a short break

The judge agreed, to let Cassie leave the witness stand after more explicit messages were put on display. The jury has also been given a break.

10:35 a.m.

A loving, caring counterpoint

Diddy takes notes during Cassie cross examination (Sketches by Jane Rosenberg)

The defense has Cassie reading out loud from the warm emails and messages she exchanged with the hip-hop star early on.

-Michael R. Sisak

10:20 a.m.

Diddy appears relaxed

Diddy reportedly is sitting back in his chair, legs crossed, conferring with Agnifilo, who’s seated next to him.

-Adeja Shivonne

10:08 a.m.

Defense introduces their ‘love’ texts. ‘I love you sooooo much it makes me cry’

In one 2008 email, Cassie told Combs she was a lucky woman. "I love you sooo much," she wrote after Combs thanked her for flying to Atlanta to be with him.

10:00 a.m.

Cassie is questioned about her feelings

— "You and Sean Combs were in love for 11 years. You loved him and believed that he loved you as well."

— "Yes."— Your love of Combs explained explained "why it hurt so badly when he lied."

— "Yes."

— "When he cheated on you," Estevao continued.

— "Yes, Cassie said.

9:45 a.m.

Cassie arrives in black suit

Cassie returned to the witness stand in a black suit and a light colored blouse underneath.

-Adeja Shivonne

9:40 a.m.

Judge talks about evidence

During a nearly one hour long discussion Thursday morning about evidence that can be introduced on cross examination, the judge noted that with one of his rulings, "99.9 percent of evidence is not being impaired."



9:24 a.m.

Judge lays out ground rules

Judge Arun Subramanian talks to lawyers about evidence as final ground rules are set before the cross examination by defense begins.

He denied a request by defense lawyers to introduce text communications between Diddy and Cassie that would include references to specific sexual acts.

-Adeja Shivonne, Associated Press

9:00 a.m.

Cross-examination of Cassie expected to begin soon in Manhattan federal court

Defense lawyers say they’ll be scrutinizing how infidelity fueled the combustible nearly 11-year relationship between the R&B singer and the music mogul who controlled her career.

Diddy's lawyers told the judge that questioning Cassie about infidelities is important.

"Everybody knows that we are going to bring up infidelities, that we’re going to want to bring up text messages of infidelities, and these text messages are often in colorful language," Agnifilo said.

-Adeja Shivonne

Cassie appears emotional during testimony (Sketches by Jane Rosenberg)

On Wednesday, she told the court that Combs demanded she have "hundreds" of sex acts with male sex workers — which he allegedly recorded, watched, and controlled, sometimes for hours or days.

Cassie said she didn’t feel she could refuse, fearing he would release the footage and "make her look like a slut."

When a prosecutor asked Cassie how many "freak-offs" she participated in, she said: "Impossible to know. Hundreds?"

Diddy sits at defense table between Brian Steel (left) and Teny Geragos (right)

Now 38 and pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, Cassie has painted a disturbing picture of the long-term relationship she had with Diddy— one she says was marked by manipulation, abuse, and control behind the glitz and glamor of red carpets and celebrity events.

The case is drawing renewed attention not only for its disturbing allegations, but also for what it may reveal about Diddy’s past romantic entanglements and his image as a music mogul.

Diddy’s attorneys admit he could be violent at times but argue the sexual encounters were consensual. They contend his actions do not amount to sex trafficking or racketeering, the charges he faces.

When did Cassie and Diddy date?

Cassie, Diddy timeline

Singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura) and Sean "Diddy" Combs at Justin's Restaurant for The CORE DJs' Retreat Bad Boy party in Atlanta, Georgia on April 25, 2009. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Cassie said she met Diddy in 2005 when she was 19, and he was 37.

He signed her to a 10-year contract with his Bad Boy Records label. Within a few years, they began dating — a relationship that, according to her testimony, quickly turned toxic.

Cassie and Diddy officially ended their relationship around 2018.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

The following year, she married her personal trainer, Alex Fine, in September 2019.

The couple has two daughters, born in December 2019 and March 2021.

On Nov. 16, 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.

On Feb. 19, 2025, Cassie and Fine announced that they’re expecting their third child.

As his legal issues unfold, scrutiny falls on his close associates and family, including his children and his mother, who have appeared in NYC court alongside him to watch, although it's unclear what their views on his situation are amid the ongoing trial.

The lack of public statements from Diddy’s family has added to the intrigue surrounding Kim Porter, the late mother of three of his children, and her untimely death.

So, who are they?

Quincy Brown, stepson of Sean "Diddy" Combs, (3ndL) and Justin Combs (3rdR), departs from Manhattan's federal court in New York City on May 14, 2025. Sean "Diddy" Combs used violence and threats of reputational ruin to control women he abused for yea Expand

Quincy is the biological son of singer and producer Al B. Sure! and model Kim Porter.

King Combs, son of Sean Combs, arrives at federal court for Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on May 14, 2025. Sean "Diddy" Combs used violence and threats of reputational ruin to control women he abused for years, New York j Expand

Christian Combs, also known as "King Combs," is the biological son of Diddy and model Kim Porter.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Justin Combs departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for his father Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Justin Combs is the first biological son of Diddy and Misa Hylton's son.

(L-R) Jessie Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs depart Manhattan's Federal Court in New York City on May 13, 2025. Sean "Diddy" Combs used violence and threats of reputational ruin to control women he abused for y Expand

Born in 2006, Jessie and D'Lila are the twin daughters of Kim Porter and Diddy.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Chance, also born in 2006, is the daughter of Sarah Chapman and Diddy, and she is Sarah’s only child.

Love Sean is Diddy’s seventh child and the daughter of Dana Tran.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a federal RICO charge accusing him of running a criminal operation through his companies including Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Global from 2004 to 2024.

Prosecutors allege he and his associates engaged in kidnapping bribery drug distribution forced labor and sex trafficking.

The indictment claims Diddy orchestrated a long running sex trafficking scheme involving coercion and abuse.

The RICO statute allows authorities to pursue both him and anyone tied to the alleged criminal enterprise.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

How long has Diddy been in jail?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at a New York City hotel.

Since his arrest, Combs has been held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.