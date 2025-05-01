The Brief Jury selection is underway in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering case, with the trial set to begin Monday, May 5. Today marks a key step as prosecutors and the defense are beginning to narrow a pool of 600 potential jurors to 12, along with six alternates, who will ultimately decide Combs’ fate. A central piece of evidence is a surveillance video from March 2016 that shows Combs striking and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors say the assault occurred during one of the so-called events.



Jury selection is underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering case, with the trial set to begin Monday, May 5.

Over the past week, prospective jurors filled out lengthy questionnaires aimed at identifying any biases. Despite a push from Combs’ attorneys to delay the trial to review evidence, the judge has kept the start date in place.

Here’s what to know about the case and what comes next.

What we know:

A judge ruled that Diddy may wear non-prison clothing during the trial.

He’ll be allowed up to five button-down shirts, pants, sweaters, socks, and shoes without laces in the courtroom.

Though in custody, Diddy will not appear in a jail uniform, which could otherwise influence the jury’s perception.

What will the jurors be asked?

Prosecutors and Diddy's defense team will spend the week reviewing juror questionnaires and eliminating potential candidates.

Jurors will be asked about their impartiality, financial hardships, and experiences with law enforcement, as well as their views on intimate partner violence, cheating, prostitution, illegal drugs, and the music industry.

They may also be questioned about whether wealthy people get away with things less wealthy individuals cannot, and asked about their education, occupation, exposure to trauma, and media habits.

Who are the jurors in the Diddy trial?

Jurors will only be identified in public by a number due to the high-profile nature of the trial.

Diddy trial: Jury selection

The makeup of the jury is crucial. "It dictates the conversations that the jurors are going to have," jury consultant Faye Honig says. "It dictates the amount of time that they're really going to be able to take and look at the evidence and be willing to say, you know, I may not like everything that's going on, but the government hasn't proven it beyond a reasonable doubt."

What's next:

On Monday, jury selection starts in person.

Each candidate will be brought into a private room for one-on-one questioning by both sides.

It's still unclear who exactly will take the stand. Some witnesses will testify under a pseudonym to protect their identities, and the judge has granted that option to alleged victims. However, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has chosen to use her real name.

The jury may also hear from witnesses testifying under a grant of immunity, meaning they cannot be prosecuted for what they reveal. Evidence could point to others involved in the alleged crimes, but those individuals are not on trial.

Will Cassie testify?

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood R Expand

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has chosen to testify using her real name, but other alleged victims have been allowed to remain anonymous.

Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit, in which she accused Diddy of years of abuse, including beatings and rape, is arguably what prompted federal charges, with allegations of forced sex and drug use during their on-again-off-again relationship from 2007.

Combs has denied the accusations through his attorney.

A central piece of evidence is a surveillance video from March 2016 that shows Combs striking and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors say the assault occurred during one of the so-called events.

Prosecutors will also be allowed to introduce videos allegedly showing drug-fueled sex parties, referred to as "freak-offs."

Diddy's defense

At a recent hearing, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, compared Combs to a "swinger."

"The government has concocted a criminal case based primarily on allegations that Mr. Combs and two of his longtime girlfriends sometimes brought a third party — a male escort — into their sexual relationship," defense attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro wrote in a February court filing. "Each of the three charges in the case are premised on the theory that this type of sexual activity is a federal crime," she added.

Combs’ legal team argues the footage is being misrepresented and depicts a "glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship" between the two. They are seeking to have one of the charges dismissed — a Mann Act violation — which alleges Combs transported a male escort across state lines.

Diddy case: Fast facts

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024 in a Manhattan hotel room after a grand jury indictment.

‘What did Diddy do?’

In March, Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Click here to read the full indictment.

The indictment claims he physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

Count One: Charges the defendant with participating in a racketeering conspiracy from 2004 to 2024, agreeing with employees and associates to commit crimes including kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Count Two: Charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between 2009 and 2018.

Count Three: Charges the defendant with transporting the female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between 2009 and 2018.

Count Four: Charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between 2021 and 2024.

Count Five: Charges the defendant with transporting the second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between 2021 and 2024.

Where is Diddy?

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

His lawyers have requested his release, citing the facility's "horrific" conditions.

How old is Diddy?

Diddy is 55, born on November 4, 1969.