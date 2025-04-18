Diddy trial will not be delayed, judge rules: Reports

Sean "Diddy" Combs will proceed to trial as originally scheduled in May, according to reports.

With just three weeks to go, Combs appeared in court where the judge addressed several pretrial issues, including a defense request to postpone the May 5 trial date. That request was denied, and the trial is expected to move forward on schedule, according to multiple reports.

The defense requested to delay the proceedings by two months, claiming that prosecutors have been slow to turn over some potential evidence for review, making it difficult to be ready in three weeks.

What is Diddy accused of?

In a blistering three-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires. Prosecutors accuse him of using his status as a music mogul to lure and intimidate women, then forcing them into commercial sex acts through threats and coercion.

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

New Diddy charges

Diddy pleaded not guilty this week to a new Mann Act charge filed April 3 and an allegation that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023.

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

How old is Diddy?

Diddy, 55, also faces potential litigation in over 100 civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

