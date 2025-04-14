Expand / Collapse search

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges

Published  April 14, 2025 4:38pm EDT
Sean "Diddy" Combs was back in Manhattan federal court Monday, pleading not guilty to new sex trafficking and racketeering charges filed in a superseding indictment. The latest charges bring the total criminal counts against the former music mogul to five — charges that could result in decades behind bars if he is convicted.

NEW YORK - Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Monday to new sex trafficking charges filed just one month before his federal trial is set to begin.

What we know:

Combs entered not guilty pleas to a new Mann Act charge filed April 3 and an allegation that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023. The Bad Boy Records co-founder also faces multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and related offenses — all of which he denies.

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Combs’ attorneys requested a two-week delay, saying they need more time to review evidence. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian urged them to file the formal motion quickly, warning, "You’re on a freight train moving toward trial."

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege that Sean "Diddy" Combs used his celebrity status and influence in the music industry to lure women into drug-fueled, sexually exploitative encounters involving male sex workers — gatherings referred to as "Freak Offs."

A central piece of evidence is a surveillance video from March 2016 that shows Combs striking and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors say the assault occurred during one of the so-called events.

Combs’ legal team argues the footage is being misrepresented and depicts a "glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship" between the two. They are seeking to have one of the charges dismissed — a Mann Act violation — which alleges Combs transported a male escort across state lines.

"The government has concocted a criminal case based primarily on allegations that Mr. Combs and two of his longtime girlfriends sometimes brought a third party — a male escort — into their sexual relationship," defense attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro wrote in a February court filing. "Each of the three charges in the case are premised on the theory that this type of sexual activity is a federal crime," she added.

What's next:

Combs' trial is set to begin on May 5. 

