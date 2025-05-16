Diddy trial: Cassie says she broke up with him over photo with ‘Gina’ | Live updates

The Brief Cassie took the witness stand for a fourth day in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, facing another round of intense cross-examination. Cassie testified that she broke up with Diddy for good in August 2018 after she saw a photo of him with another woman identified in court as Gina, that he’d been dating for the last few years of their decade-long relationship. Soon, Dawn Richard could be called to the witness stand, potentially offering firsthand testimony to support claims of abuse against Diddy.



Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura returned to the witness stand for a fourth day in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, facing another round of intense cross-examination.

Prosecutors told the judge the defense should finish questioning by Friday to protect Cassie’s health and avoid a mistrial if she goes into labor.

Cassie Ventura testifies as Diddy watches on May 13, 2025.

Soon, Dawn Richard could be called to the witness stand, potentially offering firsthand testimony to support claims of abuse against Diddy.

12:10 a.m.

Cassie says she doesn’t hate Diddy

Estevao asked Cassie if she still had feelings for Combs after he allegedly raped her in August 2018.

"You didn’t hate him then. And you don’t still hate him now," Estevao said.

"I don’t hate him," Cassie responded.

"You still have love for him?"

"I have love for the past, what it was."

12:08 p.m.

Cassie’s break-up text

Cassie testified that she broke up with Diddy for good in August 2018 after she saw a photo of him with another woman identified in court as Gina, that he’d been dating for the last few years of their decade-long relationship.

"I just don’t trust anymore. That last shot put the nail in the coffin," Casse texted Diddy.

11:45 a.m.

Cassie’s unreleased memoir

Cassie testified that she planned to release a book titled "The Dark Times" about her relationship with Diddy, but said he bought the rights for $20 million to prevent its publication.

11:31 a.m.

Cassie questioned about her treatment in 2023

Cassie said she began taking medication for opioid addiction in 2022 and received neurofeedback and EMDR therapy at Willow House in 2023 to process trauma. She also revealed that Diddy had gone to rehab in Sedona, Arizona.

During a tense moment in court, a defense claim that her body had stopped developing drew a sharp response from Cassie: "Every woman’s body continues to develop after 22, you don’t think so?"

11:25 a.m.

Texts show power struggles and emotional ties

The defense shared texts from Cassie, including one from March 2016 that read, "When you get f*cked up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power." In another, she told Diddy, "Sex means a lot to me with you."

Defense attorney Ana Maria Estevao is expected to finish cross-examination by Friday.

11:07 a.m.

Cassie’s unreleased memoir reportedly bought by Diddy

Cassie testified that she planned to publish a book titled The Dark Times about her relationship with Diddy, but said he bought the rights for $20 million to stop its release.

10:45 a.m.

Jurors hear audio of confrontation over ‘freak-off’ video

The court played a 25-minute audio recording of Cassie confronting DJ Sujin after Diddy allegedly told her he had a "freak-off" video on his phone. In the clip, she’s heard saying, "I’m going to kill you." She testified that Diddy later told her, "I’ll take care of it," to prevent the video’s release.

10:25 p.m.

Defense highlights messages of reconciliation after hotel attack

Through texts read aloud in court, attorney Anna Estevao showed Combs and Cassie expressing love just days after the Los Angeles hotel incident, with Cassie writing, "We need a different vibe from Friday."

10:23 p.m.

Cassie describes jealous, controlling behavior

Cassie says Diddy was wary of her dating or giving attention to other men, even during breaks in their decade-long relationship.

10:01 a.m.

Cassie told Diddy after LA hotel attack: ‘I’m not a rag doll’

Cassie read aloud a text message in which she complained that Combs was out of control from drugs and alcohol that day. In the message, Cassie told Combs: "I’m not a rag doll. I’m somebody’s child."

9:55 a.m.

Cassie takes the stand for the fourth time

Cassie returned to the witness stand Friday morning with a dark striped suit jacket over a light colored blouse.

9:50 a.m.

Prosecutors say defense is trying to ‘filibuster’ its cross-examination

They raised the risk of a mistrial if Cassie is required to return Monday but instead goes into labor with her third child over the weekend.

What's next?

On Thursday, defense lawyers focused on undermining her claims by highlighting consensual messages and exploring the dynamics of her relationship with Combs, including infidelity, drug use, and sexual encounters.

The case continues to shed light on their allegedly dark and abusive relationship that lasted over a decade.

Diddy’s legal team has been actively questioning Cassie, with defense attorneys presenting sexually explicit messages exchanged with Sean "Diddy" Combs to argue her participation in "freak offs" was consensual.

What happened Thursday?

Cassie returned to the stand Thursday for a full day of cross-examination by Diddy’s defense team in Manhattan federal court.

Texts, ‘freak-offs,’ and swinger claims

The defense presented texts and emails between Cassie and Diddy, including explicit messages planning "freak-offs," which Cassie described as coerced group sex acts. She testified that she continued participating in these encounters—even while dating Kid Cudi—because "it was a job," and said she used a burner phone out of fear of Diddy.

Cassie said Diddy had her watch him have sex with other women, framing it as part of a "swingers lifestyle," though she insisted the "freak-offs" were something else entirely.

Drug use addressed

Cassie cries during her testimony in the Diddy trial on May 13.

Cassie acknowledged struggling with substance use and said Diddy once told drug dealers to stop delivering to her. She also claimed he preferred she use drugs with him rather than with friends. When asked if he was an addict, she said, "Yes," adding that he was addicted to "success" and, at one point, opiates.

At one point, Cassie expressed frustration that jurors weren’t seeing the full context of certain messages. She also asked for a break after explicit texts were read aloud.

The courtroom was tense but packed, with Diddy reportedly taking notes and sitting calmly. The judge reminded lawyers of evidentiary boundaries, denying some defense attempts to introduce more explicit texts.

The defense is pushing to continue Cassie’s testimony into next week, though the judge noted efforts to wrap up this week due to her advanced pregnancy.

When did Cassie and Diddy date?

Cassie, Diddy timeline

Cassie said she met Diddy in 2005 when she was 19, and he was 37.

Cassie said she met Diddy in 2005 when she was 19, and he was 37.

He signed her to a 10-year contract with his Bad Boy Records label. Within a few years, they began dating — a relationship that, according to her testimony, quickly turned toxic.

Cassie and Diddy officially ended their relationship around 2018.

The following year, she married her personal trainer, Alex Fine, in September 2019.

The following year, she married her personal trainer, Alex Fine, in September 2019.

The couple has two daughters, born in December 2019 and March 2021.

On Nov. 16, 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.

On Feb. 19, 2025, Cassie and Fine announced that they’re expecting their third child.

In 2004, Diddy launched "Making the Band 3" to find the next big girl group.

In 2004, Diddy launched "Making the Band 3" to find the next big girl group.

After auditioning nearly 10,000 women, 20 were chosen to compete in New York City.

But when only seven contestants remained, Diddy wasn’t impressed and chose not to form a group.

He gave three women, including best friends Aubrey O'Day and Aundrea Fimbres, another shot in season 2, which eventually led to the creation of Danity Kane.

He gave three women, including best friends Aubrey O'Day and Aundrea Fimbres, another shot in season 2, which eventually led to the creation of Danity Kane.

The original group was made up of five members: Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods. They are best known for hits like "Show Stopper" and "Ride for You."

Although the group found early success, tensions came to a head during the Oct. 2008 finale of Making the Band 4, when Diddy removed Aubrey O'Day and D. Woods from the group.

Woods officially left the group shortly after in 2008 and Fimbres left in 2014.

Woods officially left the group shortly after in 2008 and Fimbres left in 2014.

The three remaining were released from their contracts with Bad Boys and the group disbanded in early 2009.

After the group broke up Diddy founded the musical trio Diddy-Dirty Money which consisted of himself, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper.

After the group broke up Diddy founded the musical trio Diddy-Dirty Money which consisted of himself, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper.

They received some success but broke up in 2012.

Richard then reformed Danity Kane with three of the original five members to release te album "DK3" in 2013.

In Sept. 2024, Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claims she witnessed the Diddy assault Cassie and others.

In Sept. 2024, Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claims she witnessed the Diddy assault Cassie and others.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Dawn Richard claims Diddy subjected her to verbal abuse, calling contestants "fat," "ugly," "bitches," and "hoes," and once forced her to work for 48 hours straight.

She alleges that between 2009 and 2011, while performing with Diddy Dirty Money, he sexually assaulted her multiple times by touching her as she changed clothes. Richard says the abuse took a physical toll, causing her to lose a significant amount of weight, suffer from dehydration, and develop rashes. She also claims to have witnessed Diddy abuse other women.

How long has Diddy been in jail?

How long has Diddy been in jail?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at a New York City hotel.

Since his arrest, Combs has been held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.