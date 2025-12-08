Inside 50 Cent's Diddy documentary on Netflix: Beef, jurors, rappers, more allegations

The Brief Interest in the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs has surged with the release of a new Netflix documentary produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series includes interviews with jurors from Diddy’s federal trial, part of a sweeping case that began in September 2024, when Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy is set to be released in May 2028, though he can earn reductions in his time behind bars through his participation in substance abuse treatment and other prison programs.



Interest in the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs has surged with the release of a new Netflix documentary produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: 50 Cent, Kanye West, Diddy and Jay-Z onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Screamfest tour, August 22, 2007. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic) Expand

Why you should care:

"Sean Combs: The Reckoning" arrives as the 56-year-old serves a 50-month federal sentence in New Jersey.

What is 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' about?

The series includes interviews with jurors from Diddy’s federal trial, part of a sweeping case that began in September 2024, when Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

FILE-Homeland Security Investigation agents are seen at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

He was ultimately convicted on two prostitution-related counts in July and is appealing both his conviction and sentence.

Inside Netflix’s "Reckoning"

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane and P. Diddy attend MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage) Expand

What we know:

The series traces Diddy’s ascent through Bad Boy Entertainment, where he helped launch the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Danity Kane, and others.

But the documentary also examines what former collaborators describe as a darker undercurrent to Diddy’s ambition — allegations of abuse, violence, and coercive behavior that they say persisted for decades.

Director Alexandria Stapleton said Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit was a cultural turning point that compelled her to examine whether society is finally capable of processing allegations against powerful figures fairly.

"When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I knew this was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture," Stapleton said.

'Why does 50 Cent and Diddy have beef?'

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Paris Hilton, Sean "Diddy" Combs and 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock on September 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Expand

The backstory:

50 Cent, who has publicly feuded with Diddy for years, denies that the documentary is part of a personal vendetta.

Despite ongoing needling between the two moguls, 50 Cent said he holds no grudge against Diddy in a sitdown interview with ABC.

He insists that the project is not a revenge campaign.

Instead, he characterized "The Reckoning," as an effort to elevate voices "when others won’t," adding that many people involved trusted him to bring their stories forward.

The docuseries also includes never-before-seen footage filmed in the six days before Diddy’s arrest, as well as handwritten journal entries from Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes documenting years of managing Diddy’s personal and financial affairs. Netflix said Diddy’s legal team was contacted multiple times for comment but did not respond.

Diddy’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, however, has condemned the documentary, calling it a "shameful hit piece."

Biggie and Tupac

NEW YORK - JULY 23: Rappers Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls (Christoper Wallace) and Puff Daddy (sean Combes) perform onstage at the Palladium on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Get Expand

Episode recap:

Episodes 1 and 2 re-examine the East Coast–West Coast tensions of the 1990s, including the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace.

Interview subjects include former LAPD detective Greg Kading, former NYPD rap intelligence officer Derrick Parker, and Tupac’s cousin William Lesane.

Graphic allegations: "Freak offs" and ritualized abuse

One of the most disturbing accounts in the documentary comes from former escort Clayton Howard, who alleges he was hired to participate in Diddy’s notorious "freak offs," described as drug- and sex-fueled events.

Howard alleges that Diddy’s associates collected his semen in a cup, describing the practice as "creepy." He claims Combs told him Ventura would "play with it and drink it." He also alleges that Diddy held a "freak off" every March 9, the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death.

"I would hang out, drink, and party for three or four days while I had sex with Casandra," Howard said. "They always called me on March 9."

Diddy has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

New sexual battery investigation in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating a new sexual battery report involving Diddy after receiving documentation from Florida authorities.

A male music producer and publicist told police he was invited to a 2020 warehouse photo shoot involving clothing worn by The Notorious B.I.G. Once there, he said Diddy exposed himself, demanded a sex act, and threw a dirty Biggie shirt at him.

The same accuser alleged a second incident in March 2021, saying two men covered his head before Diddy confronted and sexually assaulted him. He said he delayed reporting for years out of embarrassment before coming forward after Diddy’s 2024 conviction.

Diddy’s civil attorney called the allegations "false and defamatory."

Where is Diddy now?

Diddy is incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, where he was transferred on Oct. 30. He is reportedly working as a chaplain’s assistant and is housed in a drug-treatment unit, which could shorten his sentence under the First Step Act.

When will he be released?

Ddidy is set to be released in May 2028, though he can earn reductions in his time behind bars through his participation in substance abuse treatment and other prison programs.