Diddy adjusts to prison life in NJ: Drinking allegations, NBA star, phone calls

Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is adjusting to life in a new facility after being transferred from a maximum-security federal prison in Brooklyn to a minimum-security institution in New Jersey.

What we know:

Photos obtained last week show Diddy smiling and relaxed, wearing a gray knit cap as he interacts with other inmates at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in South Jersey, where he arrived on Oct. 30.

He's apparently working as a chaplain's assistant, which is considered one of the more desirable assignments, according to one report.

Among those he was seen speaking with was former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, a fellow Brooklyn native and longtime acquaintance.

Who is Sebastian Telfair?

Sebastian Telfair #31 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a play against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on February 14, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.

The backstory:

Sebastian Telfair, 39, was once one of the most celebrated high school basketball players in the country. Drafted straight out of Lincoln High School in Brooklyn in 2004, Telfair spent several seasons in the NBA before his career was derailed by legal troubles.

Telfair has said in interviews, including with DJ Vlad, that he was invited to Diddy’s parties over the years but never attended. Now, both men reportedly have something in common, they are reportedly seeking pardons from President Donald Trump.

Telfair pleaded guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to three years’ probation. After failing to complete community service and missing scheduled check-ins with probation officers, he surrendered in August 2025, landing him in the same facility as Diddy.

Fort Dix prison

NEW JERSEY  Fort Dix was the possible target of terrorists arrested and arraigned today in Camden, New Jersery. (Photo by Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Local perspective:

Fort Dix is a minimum-security prison that houses about 3,000 inmates.

Diddy is not part of the general population and instead resides in a special housing unit for inmates participating in drug treatment programs.

TMZ reported that Diddy’s sobriety journey took a detour behind bars after he was allegedly caught with homemade alcohol at Fort Dix.

According to sources cited by the outlet, the liquor was made from Fanta, sugar, and apples, a concoction inmates typically allow to ferment for two weeks into an alcoholic substance.

TMZ reported that prison officials confronted Diddy over the incident and initially considered moving him to another housing unit before ultimately reversing that decision..

However, Diddy’s family and representatives are strongly denying the report.

Diddy disciplined for prohibited phone call

Diddy was also reportedly disciplined for making a three-way call on Nov. 3 — a violation of Bureau of Prisons rules that prohibit inmates from adding multiple people to a call or speaking with anyone not on their approved list, after telling officials the conversation was with his legal team about issuing a statement to The New York Times, according to an exclusive from CBS.

How long will Diddy serve?

What they're saying:

While Diddy adjusts to life at Fort Dix, his legal team continues to appeal his two felony convictions, arguing that the law was mistakenly applied in his case.

His legal team requested the transfer earlier this year, citing Fort Dix’s rehabilitative offerings, increased safety, and proximity to his family.

Participation in the program could help reduce Diddy’s 50-month sentence on transportation for prostitution charges. He has already received credit for about 14 months served since his 2024 arrest.

What was Diddy charged with?

A jury convicted Diddy on July 2 on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

He’s been behind bars since Sept. 16, 2024, and his attorneys have described his confinement as "inhumane," citing poor conditions, food contamination, and "constant suicide watch."

Just days before sentencing, Judge Subramanian rejected Diddy’s final bid for a new trial, writing that prosecutors had presented "overwhelming evidence" of his guilt.