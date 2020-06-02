Cuomo blasts de Blasio's response to violence and looting in New York City

Calling the response "a disgrace", Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD for their response to the looting and violence despite a curfew.

"The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night. I believe that," Cuomo said in a Tuesday morning news conference.

He said that the entire police force of 38,000 should have been mobilized.

"I think he underestimates the problem," Cuomo said in referring to de Blasio.

Looters ran through the streets of the city, looting stores and starting fires. The NYPD made around 700 arrests but some parts of the city appeared to be in chaos without a police presence.

"It's inarguable that it was not addressed last night," Cuomo continued. "What happened in New York City was inexcusable."

Cuomo said he offered to deploy the National Guard in the city but was rejected. The mayor has claimed that they are not needed and the NYPD can do the job on its own.

The governor says he could decide to send in the troops on his own and "take over the mayor's job" but said the situation had not deteriorated to that point yet.

NYPD officers attacked with bricks, bottles, Molotov cocktail

This is a developing story and will be updated.