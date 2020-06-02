Throngs of looters rip through store in Chelsea

Amid the backdrop of a curfew in New York City, throngs of people ignored the order and stormed into a large grocery store in Chelsea and took off with whatever they could grab.

Video of the incident late Monday night was shared with FOX 5 News of the looting inside the Ideal Marketplace on Ninth Avenue and 28th Street. People push there way in, sometimes running, to get into the store through shattered glass doors. The sound of more glass breaking could be heard as a large crowd walks along Ninth Avenue.

Police were reportedly called to the scene, but it was not clear if and when they responded.

More looting and protests over the death of George Floyd unfolded across New York City in the hours before and after a curfew went into effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Macy's Herald Square was ransacked after the people broke in through the store's windows that were covered in plywood.