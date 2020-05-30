Trump condemns protesters, calls death of George Floyd a ‘tragedy’
The president delivered his remarks on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., just after a historic NASA space launch.
De Blasio pleads for calm as protests resume in NYC
Crowds gather outside White House as unrest spreads to Atlanta, DC, NYC after George Floyd death
Crowds gathered outside of the White House as protests erupt across the country over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, bringing tensions to a boiling point and forcing one of the Twin Cities to issue a curfew while demonstrators clashed with police across the U.S.
Pentagon ready to send troops to Minneapolis if state asks
The Pentagon says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hasn't asked the federal government to send troops to his state. The Defense Department says it's ready to provide military help to authorities scrambling to contain unrest in Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd has sparked the widespread protests.
NYPD officers attacked with bricks, bottles, Molotov cocktail during George Floyd protest
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that NYPD officers suffered a range of injuries during Friday's violent protests, including reportedly having their teeth knocked out and others hospitalized.
Burning police vehicles, police buildings threatened, and chemicals fired at crowds, like protests in cities across America, New York City saw a violent reaction to the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer.
Officials in Minnesota bracing for another night of violent protest
Officials in Minneapolis say they are bracing for potentially the most violent night of protests yet and say they are promising an overwhelming show of force to enforce a 8 p.m. curfew.
De Blasio, Shea promise that police, protesters will face consequences after night of violent protests in Brooklyn
Rev. Al Sharpton leads George Floyd protest on Staten Island
At the bodega where Eric Garner struggled to breathe after being tackled to the ground by the NYPD, Al Sharpton's National Action Network led a new call for justice, this time for George Floyd.
Protests continue in New York City
US cities fear protests may fuel new wave of virus outbreaks
Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in cases of the coronavirus.
Trump claims protesters in DC risked facing 'vicious dogs'
President Donald Trump has fired off a series of tweets belittling the protesters who massed outside the White House and scraped with officers in riot gear.
Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response
On two straight nights of unruly protests, police officers retreated from their posts in some cities, while in others, they deployed batons, flash-bang grenades and tear gas to quell the unrest.
Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody, charged
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Friday against Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
Curfews imposed for Minneapolis and St. Paul starting Friday night
Curfews will go into effect starting at 8 p.m. on Friday in both Minneapolis and St. Paul after orders put in place by Governor Tim Walz and the mayors for both cities.
Shots fired at law enforcement officers near Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct as riots continue
The Department of Public Safety says shots have been fired at law enforcement officers as units move into control crowds that have gathered outside Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct late Friday night.
Minnesota governor fully mobilizes National Guard in response to riots
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is activating the full National Guard in response to the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul after the death of George Floyd. This is the first time in state history the full National Guard has been activated.
Twin Cities mayors: Vast majority of violent rioters are from out of state
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Saturday that a vast majority of the rioters causing destruction are from out of state. Mayor Carter said all of the people arrested in St. Paul overnight were from out of state.
61 protesters arrested downtown Detroit; 1 man shot and killed
"I will not stand by and let a small minority of criminals come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe," he said. "Just know that we are not going to tolerate it."