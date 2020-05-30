De Blasio pleads for calm as protests resume in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says both protesters and police officers will be held accountable for acts of violence at a demonstration in Brooklyn that descended into chaos, and left people bloodied and vehicles burned.

Pentagon ready to send troops to Minneapolis if state asks

The Pentagon says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hasn't asked the federal government to send troops to his state. The Defense Department says it's ready to provide military help to authorities scrambling to contain unrest in Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd has sparked the widespread protests.