NYPD officers attacked with bricks, bottles, Molotov cocktail during George Floyd protest

Bricks, bottles, brass knuckles, and even Molotov cocktails. These are just some of the things NYPD officers faced during Friday evenings’ violent protests across New York City.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that an arrest was made for the attempted murder of four police officers after a person threw a molotov cocktail at an occupied, marked police van.

NYPD officers suffered a range of injuries during the violent protests, with some officers reportedly having had their teeth knocked out and others reportedly in the emergency room after the protest.

“The answer for violence should not be violence or murder,” Shea said. “That is a mistake and I think anyone that sees it needs to condemn it, because it will not get us where we want to be.”

Shea said that there were two protests planned in New York City on Friday, one beginning at Foley Square that Shea said was “overwhelmingly peaceful,” and a second protest near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn which Shea said was specifically advertised to cause destruction and mayhem.

“Thank God, there was no loss of life on any part,” Shea said. “There was intent to cause loss of life, thankfully that did not happen.”

“Any protester that tries to take the humanity away from a police officer and devalue them just because they are a public servant is no better than the racists who devalue people of color and particularly black men in America," de Blasio said.