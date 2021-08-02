Cuomo asks businesses to require vaccines for entry

Private businesses across New York are being encouraged to only allow vaccinated-only admission. This includes restaurants, bars, and stores.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a Monday morning news briefing. He says he can not mandate the vaccine requirement because he lacks the legal authority to do it.

But, the governor noted that the number of people who are hospitalized in New York has doubled in the past month as the Delta variant has spread.

There are still 3.5 million people in New York that have not been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

All MTA employees and New York employees of the Port authority must be vaccinated or tested weekly starting Labor Day, the governor announced. Cuomo says that teachers should be added to those who must be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

The governor says that mask policies are important but vaccine policies are more important.

A short time after the governor made his announcement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that mask requirements will not be expanded beyond the current rules. De Blasio did ‘strongly recommend' indoor mask-wearing by vaccinated individuals in possible high-risk environments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.