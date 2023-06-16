Brooklyn subway stabbing: Jordan Williams released without bail

The man accused of fatally stabbing another subway passenger to death in Brooklyn earlier this week has been released without bail.

Jordan Williams, 20, allegedly stabbed DeVictor Ouedraogo, 36, inside a moving subway car after Ouedraogo was allegedly harassing people, the NYPD said.

Officers from the 90th precinct arrested Williams, of St. Albans, Queens, and charged him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

What happened at Thursday's arraignment?

At his arraignment Thursday, Williams' lawyer drew parallels between the incident and the one involving Daniel Penny, telling reporters Williams was being treated differently than Penny since he was arrested immediately after the incident.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office had asked for a $100,000 bail, the exact same bail Daniel Penny has, but in this case, the judge said no bail and released Williams.

Timeline of events

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday just after 8 p.m. reporting a man stabbed in the chest on a northbound ‘J’ train approaching Marcy Avenue and Broadway in the Williamsburg section.

Responding officers found Ouedraogo with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the NYPD, Ouedraogo was harassing multiple passengers on the train, including a woman Williams was with before he stepped in to intervene.

Williams and Ouedraogo tussled on the train before Williams allegedly pulled out a knife.

He and the female passenger stayed on the train and were taken into custody several stops later at the Chauncey Street Station.

The woman was also a person of interest, but was released from police custody overnight with no charges filed.

The folding knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

"I really respect our criminal justice system," Mayor Eric Adams said. "It doesn't always get the results that I want personally, but it is a system, and that system is going to run its course."

Who is DeVictor Ouedraogo?

According to court records, Ouedraogo does have a rap sheet. He did three years in prison following an attempted robbery conviction in Queens, and was paroled in April 2012 to immigration.