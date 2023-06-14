Man stabbed to death on moving Brooklyn subway car; suspect arrested

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a moving subway car in Brooklyn, and the NYPD said the suspect is now under arrest.

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday just after 8 p.m. reporting a man stabbed in the chest on a northbound ‘J’ train approaching Marcy Avenue and Broadway in the Williamsburg section.

The incident happened on a northbound ‘J’ train approaching Marcy Avenue and Broadway. (Citizen App)

Police said the man was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jamaica-bound ‘J’ trains and Metropolitan Avenue-bound ‘M’ trains temporarily bypassed Marcy Avenue and Chauncey Street, as police combed the subway car and the platform for evidence.

Police combed the subway car and the platform for evidence. (LLN NYC)

Police were able to find the suspect who had taken off from the scene.

Authorities say a knife was also recovered.

A male suspect in custody, investigators said.

According to the latest NYPD crime statistics, murders citywide are down year to date by 12.5%, but they've risen in the 90th Precinct from 0 to 4.