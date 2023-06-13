Brooklyn subway stabbing leaves 1 dead: NYPD
article
BROOKLYN - A man is dead after being stabbed in the subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the Marcy Avenue Station in Williamsburg
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest. It is unknown if he was attacked on the train or inside the station.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman.