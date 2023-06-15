Brooklyn subway stabbing: Alleged harasser with prior rap sheet killed by rider

A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death inside a moving subway car in Brooklyn was allegedly harassing people, the NYPD said.

Officers from the 90th precinct arrested Jordan Williams, 20, of St. Albans, Queens and charged him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal stabbing of DeVictor Ouedraogo, of Bed-Stuy.

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday just after 8 p.m. reporting a man stabbed in the chest on a northbound ‘J’ train approaching Marcy Avenue and Broadway in the Williamsburg section.

Responding officers found Ouedraogo with a stab wound to the chest. He rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the NYPD, Ouedraogo was harassing multiple passengers on the train, including a woman Williams was with before he stepped in to intervene.

Williams and Ouedraogo tussled on the train before Williams allegedly pulled out a knife.

He and the female passenger stayed on the train and were taken into custody several stops later at the Chauncey Street Station.

The woman was also a person of interest, but was released from police custody overnight with no charges filed.

The folding knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

Police had combed the subway car and the platform for evidence. (LLN NYC)

According to court records, Ouedraogo does have a rap sheet. He did three years in prison following an attempted robbery conviction in Queens, and was paroled in April 2012 to immigration.

The NYPD says this is the fourth transit homicide this year, the same number at this point in 2022.

According to the latest NYPD crime statistics, murders citywide are down year to date by 12.5%, but they've risen in the 90th Precinct from 0 to 4.