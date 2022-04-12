Brooklyn subway shooting: What’s known about the victims

At least 16 people were hurt when a gunman opened fire at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Tuesday morning.

Authorities said at least 10 people of the victims were suffering from gunshots wound, with five of those people in critical but stable condition. Other injuries included shrapnel and smoke inhalation.

The suspect opened a canister of gas and then began shooting, said police. The NYPD has ruled out terrorism behind the shooting and explosion but did not say what lead to the horrifying attack.

The suspect reportedly tossed the smoke device while on the N train at approximately 8:24 a.m. and then opened fire inside the 36th Street Station at 4th Avenue. He remains at large and may have fled into the subway system, according to police.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference that it doesn’t appear any of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the names and ages of the victims, but tributes from local and national leaders are pouring out on social media.

"I’m praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the victims and first responders," U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York also tweeted.

"Prayers for the victims and their families," Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio also posted on social media.

A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, "Someone call 911!" In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.

"There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car," she said. "And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

