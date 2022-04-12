Photos: Brooklyn Subway shooting

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Victims are seen on the subway platform after a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station. (Armen Armenian/Facebook )

At least 5 people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The suspect was still believed to be on the loose.

It happened at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park.

The NYPD found multiple unexploded devices in the subway station.

This is a developing story. Live updates here: Brooklyn Subway Shooting