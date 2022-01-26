Biden to meet with NYC mayor to discuss crime

article

President Joe Biden plans to travel to New York City next week to meet with Mayor Eric Adams as the city has suffered from several high-profile crimes including the killing of two NYPD officers and a baby being shot in the face.

The White House says Biden will visit on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The White House says the pair will discuss the administration’s strategy to combat gun crime.

"I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets," Adams said in a statement. "Public safety is my administration’s highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe."

Five NYPD officers have been shot since Adams was sworn in on New Year's Day.

In one incident, an officer was shot in the leg on Staten Island during a search in a suspected drug house.

A day earlier an NYPD officer was shot during a struggle with a teen in the Bronx.

And an off-duty cop who was sleeping in his car ahead of his next shift was shot in the head on Jan. 1.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters