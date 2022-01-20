NYPD cop shot in leg on Staten Island

RELAT

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Thursday in the New Springville section of Staten Island. A suspect was also shot. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 6 a.m. about a shooting at 82 Rockne Street. The male officer's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The male suspect was in stable condition.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear.

Streets were closed around the scene of the shooting.

A day earlier an NYPD officer in the Bronx was released from the hospital after he was shot during a struggle with a teen in the Belmont section. The 16-year-old remained hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

