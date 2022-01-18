Expand / Collapse search

Cop and suspect shot in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

NYPD officer shot

A cop was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night. Officials said he is expected to survive.

NEW YORK - A New York City police officer and a suspect were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Tuesday night, officials said. 

The shooting happened on Lorillard Place in the Belmont section at around 9:30 p.m. 

The officer was wounded in his leg and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, the NYPD said. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said. 

Cops recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

SkyFOX: Cop shot in the Bronx

A New York City police officer and a suspect were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Tuesday night, officials said.