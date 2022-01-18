Cop and suspect shot in the Bronx

A New York City police officer and a suspect were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting happened on Lorillard Place in the Belmont section at around 9:30 p.m.

The officer was wounded in his leg and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, the NYPD said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Cops recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

