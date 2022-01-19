Baby shot in the Bronx

A baby was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street in the Fordham section of the borough.

The NYPD told Fox News that a baby girl, possibly 11 months old, was inside a car with her mother when she was hit in the face with a bullet. Police said both she and her mother were bystanders and not the intended targets of the shooter, Fox News said.

Police originally said the baby was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but later said the baby was rerouted to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers have closed several streets in the area.

"Due to Police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 198 Street between Bainbridge and Grand Concourse," the 52nd Precinct tweeted . "Expect Emergency vehicles and delays in the area."

Video posted on Citizen.com shows several vehicles at a standstill as an FDNY ambulance with lights and sirens on slowly navigates through an intersection.

A Fox 5 News crew is heading to the scene. Please check back for updates.

