Man stabbed multiple times on the street in Queens

The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times on the street in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at around 2:46 p.m. near 49th and Broadway in Woodside.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim, a 37-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

EMS responded and took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police say they are searching for two suspects.

