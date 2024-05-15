12-year-old girl shot in the arm, 2 others injured in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and two other people were injured in Queens on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on 160th Street in Jamaica.

Authorities say a brawl broke out between ten kids before two people approached the scene and opened fire.

The 12-year-old girl was shot in the left arm, while a 26-year-old woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest and a 18-year-old suffered a cut to her head.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say they are searching for two suspects.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.