$10,000 reward for information on suspect in Bronx baby shooting

The NYPD released new video of a suspect and a photo of his vehicle in the shooting of a baby in the Bronx. This as a reward was increased for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

On Jan. 19 at about 6:48 p.m., the 11-month old girl was inside a parked car with her mother when she was hit in the face by a stray bullet. Police said both she and her mother were bystanders and not the intended targets of the shooter, who was chasing another man in the area.

Responding police officers found the mother holding the child outside the car, and quickly escorted the parents and ambulance to St. Barnabas Hospital. The baby was then taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center where she remained in critical but stable condition.

"If that's not a wake up call, I don't know what it is," Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet about the shooting. "It should be unimaginable that this would happen in our city. But it did. Leaders at every level have abandoned city streets. I won't. I refuse to surrender New York City to violence."

The new video showed the individual fleeing on East 198 Street towards Valentine Avenue before jumping into a grey Nissan four-door sedan.

The Crime Stoppers increased the reward for the suspect's arrest to $10,000.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police said all calls were strictly confidential.