As COVID cases rise, Gov. Hochul seeks better data on hospitalizations

The number of positive cases in New York state continues to rise. On Monday, 53,276 positive COVID-19 cases were reported, an increase of more than 1,500 from the day before. The number of New Yorkers admitted to the hospital is also up; the state reported 10,411 hospitalizations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is requiring all hospitals to submit clearer COVID data to distinguish between who is being treated for COVID and who is testing positive while at the hospital for another reason.

In New York City, the daily seven-day average for positive cases is almost 30,000. Despite the surge, public schools remain open, even after calls from the teachers union to pivot to remote learning.

The Department of Education said schools are facing a staffing shortage due to sick calls, with many educators testing positive. Only 67% of kids returned to class on Monday.

Mayor Eric Adams said his decision to keep children in school is based on facts and not fear.