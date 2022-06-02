Co-organizer of Anna Sorokin art show says she is still owed thousands of dollars

article

An artist who helped stage a March art show featuring the work of fake heiress Anna Sorokin says she has not been paid back thousands of dollars she is due for expenses she ran up.

Julia Morrison says she put $8,000 on her credit card to help set up the "Free Anna Delvey" art show on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Morrison told FOX 5 News that as of June 2, she still has not been paid any of the money she is owed.

She says she is also still asking for the return of some of her artwork that was placed in storage after the show.

"I have not received word on either," Morrison told FOX 5 News via message.

Morrison claims she was promised by co-curator, Alfredo Martinez that she’d be paid back.

"She will get paid," Martinez recently told The Post. "We are still in the spending money phase of the project."

Like Sorokin, Martinez is another famed fraudster. He spent time in prison for forging drawings by the graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Morrison says she also reached out to Anna Sorokin to try to get help to get her reimbursed. The Post says Sorokin then blocked her phone number.

Morrison is back in California. She is an MFA student at the University of Southern California.

Where is Anna Sorokin now?

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is still in ICE custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York.

The fake socialite was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna' has been held since overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan while using the name Anna Delevy.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found the Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The next month, Judge Diane Kiesel, saying she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

Sorokin got out on a "merit release" in February 2021, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin was set to be deported but got a last-minute stay by a federal judge.

"Sorokin was granted an additional stay of removal by the 2nd Circuit Court on March 21. She remains in ICE custody pending removal," an ICE spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 News via email in March.

Attorney Duncan Levin says he is planning to appeal for a new trial in the state supreme court on the conviction that is the basis for Sorokin's deportation.

Levin told Fox News Digital that, "if the conviction was overturned and she's successful, then there's no basis to deport her."

"I lived out most of my adult life in NY and a lot of my friends and support system are based in the US," Anna Sorokin told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement. "I don't see a reason why I should be banned forever while so many violent offenders get released by ICE on daily basis."

Anna Delvey on Call Her Daddy podcast

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin was recently interviewed on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. She appeared over a video call from the ICE detention center. During the podcast she said she never claimed she was a German heiress.

She also said the part of the Netflix show Inventing Anna that showed her attempting suicide was completely made up for the show.

Anna Delvey father

While it was widely believed that she came from a wealthy family and had a large inheritance coming to her, her roots were much more meager. Her father, Vadim Sorokin moved the family to Germany from Russia. He owned his own small business and also drove a truck for a living for a period of time.