'Free Anna Delvey' art show in NYC

article

A "Free Anna Delvey" gallery show is taking place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as the fake socialite is behind bars fighting extradition.

Five of Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's works of art are among the works displayed at 176 Delancey St.

Emily Palmer, who covered her fraud trial for the New York Times, and Todd Spodek, her lawyer in the trial, were among those at last Thursday's opening.

Here's the latest on Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin and her deportation

Sorokin called into the opening from the Goshen, NY jail where she is being held to thank everyone there for supporting her.

The crowd broke into a "Free Anna Delvey" chant.

The art show could actually be used in her fight against deportation. According to The Daily Beast, her legal team is seeking a O-1 visa exemption given to artists.

Where is Anna Sorokin now?

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is still in ICE custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York.

The fake socialite Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorkin was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna' has been held since overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan while using the name Anna Delevy.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found the Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The next month, Judge Diane Kiesel, saying she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

Sorokin, 30, got out on a "merit release" in February, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin deceived friends and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) overseas that would cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, prosecutors said at her trial.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.