Here's the latest on Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin and her deportation

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, could be extending her stay in the United States for a few more days before she is deported.

The Post, citing unnamed sources, reports that she has been granted a temporary stay of removal from the country for at least the next few days.

She will remain in ICE custody in Goshen, NY.

Her lawyers are fighting her deportation and there is reportedly a backlog at the Board of Immigration Appeals.

There were reports that Sorokin was going to be put on a flight to Frankfurt on Monday night, but reports in Germany state that her lawyers intervened and delayed it.

Where is Anna Sorokin now?

Instead of getting on the flight from Newark to Frankfurt, her attorney, Manny Arora found a way to block her deportation, arguing her deadline for an appeal has not yet passed, according to the Daily Mail. That means she is still at the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York.

The fake socialite Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorkin was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna' has been held since overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan while using the name Anna Delevy.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found the Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The next month, Judge Diane Kiesel, saying she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

Sorokin, 30, got out on a "merit release" in February, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin deceived friends and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) overseas that would cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, prosecutors said at her trial.

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

How much did Anna Delvey Make from Netflix?

The New York Attorney General's Office had challenged the Netflix contract Sorokin signed for the rights to her now-infamous life story, invoking a state law that bans criminals from profiting off their own notoriety.

State prosecutors wrote in court filings that the $70,000 and royalties Sorokin was owed from her Netflix deal should be awarded as restitution to the Manhattan banks and hotels she defrauded.

Court filings, first reported by the Post, show Sorokin received an initial $30,000 from Netflix that went to her defense attorney, Todd Spodek.

New York's so-called Son of Sam law derives its name from the nickname given to David Berkowitz, a serial killer who fatally shot six people and wounded seven others in New York City in the 1970s. New York was the first state to enact such a law following his capture.

Is Anna Sorkin in jail?

Anna Sorkin has been held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY since Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked her up on the lapsed visa.

She has sued ICE claiming she got Covid after claiming jailers there refused to give her a booster shot.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of her and others being held by ICE claiming they needed booster shots because they "suffer from a range of medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19, including HIV, chronic kidney infections, obesity, and PTSD."

