Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin still not deported

article

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is still in ICE custody fighting extradition, officials have confirmed to FOX 5 News.

"Sorokin was granted an additional stay of removal by the 2nd Circuit Court on March 21. She remains in ICE custody pending removal," an ICE spokesperson confirmed via email.

Sorokin, 31, has been held since March 25, 2021. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked her up on a visa violation.

In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals granted her initial emergency stay request.

ICE says that it will not discuss future removal operations involving Sorokin due to what it called operational security.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Sorokin, who is a German citizen, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree attempted grand larceny second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and theft of services.

She left several high-end Manhattan hotels with large unpaid bills and scammed wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

She was released from prison in 2021, but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin is being held in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY.

Free Anna Delvey art show

A "Free Anna Delvey" art show was held in Manhattan earlier in March. Five of Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's drawings were featured in the collection as reproductions.

The reproductions were created by Alfredo Martinez, another famed fraudster. He spent time in prison for forging drawings by the graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The reproductions were priced at $10,000. It was unclear how many sold.

Sorokin called into the opening from jail to thank everyone there for supporting her.

She says the success of that show has inspired her to launch a solo art show.

Advertisement

The New York Times reports that she is planning an exhibit with 20 drawings at "an upscale Manhattan location" as early as April