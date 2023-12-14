Andrew Cuomo doesn't think NYC 'is going in the right direction'

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his claims that the state was at a "tipping point."

As New York City continues to struggle with the ongoing migrant crisis, Cuomo argued in a recent op-ed that the federal government should reallocate migrants to different states.

When asked by Good Day Anchor Bianca Peters if the city was going in the right direction under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams, Cuomo responded, "I do not think the city is going in the right direction."

Cuomo followed up by saying that he wouldn't put the blame on Mayor Adams alone.

"You can't lay that solely at Mayor Adams' feet," he said.

He also reiterated the burden of being forced to manage the migrant crisis.

The former governor pointed to the effects of the pandemic and the lack of federal assistance.

"Post-COVID is different for New York City," Cuomo explained. "You have a homeless problem, you have a federal government that isn't providing assistance, you have a state government that isn't providing any assistance; that is MIA," he added.

In only two years into his term, Mayor Adams has gotten negative reviews from voters on how he's handled major issues like crime, the migrant crisis, schools and homelessness.

"The situation could be impossible for a mayor," Cuomo said.

FOX 5 NY's Rosanna Scotto pressed the governor on whether he would consider a run for mayor.

The question came in response to Mayor Eric Adams' declining approval rating (the lowest for any NYC mayor since 1996), and talks of a special mayoral election.

A recent poll showed Cuomo leading in a theoretical special mayoral election.

In a Quinnipiac University poll, only 28 percent of registered voters said they approved of the job Adams has done while in office, while 58 percent said they disapproved.

"We need him to do his job," Cuomo said, adding that calling on the mayor to step down or alluding to him leaving office would only weaken him as a mayor.

"I'm flattered," he said about the potential run for NYC mayor.

