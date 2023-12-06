Mayor Adams' approval rating falls to 28%, lowest for any NYC mayor since 1996

A new poll is painting a pretty brutal picture of how New Yorkers feel about Mayor Eric Adams.

According to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, only 28 percent of registered voters approve of the the job Adams has done while in office, while 58 percent disapprove.

"Any Mayor who's getting a 28 percent job approval rating at this point is certainly getting a wakeup call," said Mary Snow, Assistant Director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Adams is just about two years into his term, and has gotten negative reviews from voters on how he's handled major issues like crime, the migrant crisis, schools and homelessness.

"These are pretty sobering numbers," Snow said.

In fact, Snow says Mayor Adams' approval rating is at an all-time low for New York City Mayors since the university began polling voters in the 1990s.

"We asked about honesty, empathy, strong leadership qualities. All those numbers have dropped," Snow said.

In response to the latest numbers, City Hall officials said, "Incorrect polls come out every day, but the real numbers cannot be questioned: crime is down, jobs are up, and we continue to deliver billions of dollars into the pockets of working people. There will always be more work to do, but there is no question that this city is in a better place under Mayor Adams’ leadership."

And there are plenty who are coming to the Mayor's defense.

"Polls at this time with two years to go really aren't that meaningful," said Jay Jacobs, Chair of the New York State Democratic Committee.

Meanwhile, Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle says the Mayor needs to do a better job of talking directly to voters over the next two years.

"What voters are saying is that they don't have a lot of confidence in the Mayor's leadership," Smikle said. "They feel there is some governance lacking and probably worst of all the numbers are low in terms of his trustworthiness. He's got some time to build all of that back."