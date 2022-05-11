Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Adams demands support for NYPD amid growing crime in NYC

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York City
Growing concerns over NYC gun violence

Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD and expressed his frustration over an alleged lack of support for law enforcement as gun violence on New York City's streets continues to rise.

NEW YORK - In a fiery news conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD and demanded more support for the department from lawmakers. 

"There is no fear from people carrying guns," Adams said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life."

The news conference came after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm by a 25-year-old man in the Bronx on Tuesday. The officer was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, but city officials say he never should have been on the streets. 

With the warmer summer months quickly approaching, there is significant concern that gun violence in the city will continue to escalate, as the city faces a surge of so-called "ghost guns."

Adams calls for crackdown on ghost guns supply

As more and more ghost guns end up in the hands of criminals in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the federal government to yank the license of a company called Polymer80, which is the nation's biggest manufacturer of untraceable gun parts.

However, Adams said that while the city has battled surges in crime in the past, this time around lawmakers and the media are working against law enforcement.

"Right now, the NYPD is by themselves. We're alone," Adams said. "I think that opinion-makers and the opinion shapers have abandoned our police."

According to the most recent statistics from the NYPD, gun violence in the city did drop last month as, compared to April 2021, but the number of shootings was still nearly double pre-pandemic levels, with major crimes up 34.2% overall.

New Yorkers unhappy with Mayor Adams' handling of crime

Just weeks after marking his first 100 days in office, a new poll shows Mayor Eric Adams' support is slipping among New Yorkers who are not satisfied with how he's tackled rising crime.

Shortly after Adams held his press conference, a teenager was shot in the arm outside of a high school in Queens. 

The Mayor and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that they are working with the Biden Administration to try and find a solution to the issue. 