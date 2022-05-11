Teen shot near Queens high school 2 suspects in custody

The NYPD is investigating after a teen was shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a 17-year-old, was hit by a bullet near Maspeth High School on Grand Avenue in Elmhurst.

The teen is reportedly a student at the school and is expected to survive. Authorities say that two teenagers were taken into custody after the shooting.

The school was briefly placed under a safety lockdown by police before it was lifted at around 3:15 p.m. and students and staff were allowed to leave.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is just another in a wave of gun violence rocking the streets of New York City, including shootings in and around schools.

Last month, 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo was shot and killed by a stray bullet near the South Bronx Educational Campus.

Another teenager, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan was arrested afterward and charged with her murder.