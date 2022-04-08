3 teens shot near Bronx school; 1 dead

Three teenagers were shot — one fatally — near a high school in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on East 156th Street near the South Bronx Educational Campus around 1:40 p.m., the NYPD said.

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in her chest has died, police said.

Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the buttocks, police said. They were in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police said it appeared that the teens were walking home from school when the shooting took place.

A City Hall spokesman wrote on Twitter that the mayor is aware of the situation.

"Sadly, there was a triple shooting of three youth in the Bronx," press secretary Fabien Levy tweeted. "Details are still coming in, but @NYCMayor has been briefed with the available information."

No arrests had been made in the case, police officials said at a news conference that took place just after 4 p.m. They said they have no description on a possible suspect.

