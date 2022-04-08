Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:12 AM EDT, Fairfield County
21
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:46 PM EDT until SUN 7:01 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 12:54 AM EDT until SUN 4:24 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:25 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:53 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:45 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:37 PM EDT until FRI 5:45 PM EDT, Sussex County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM EDT until SAT 5:14 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Rockland County, Bergen County, Hudson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:48 PM EDT until SAT 12:48 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:31 AM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:31 AM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:13 PM EDT until FRI 6:15 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:03 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County

3 teens shot near Bronx school; 1 dead

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 4:23PM
South Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Shooting near Bronx campus

Three teens were shot near a educational campus in the South Bronx on Friday. A 16-year-old girl died.

NEW YORK - Three teenagers were shot — one fatally — near a high school in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on East 156th Street near the South Bronx Educational Campus around 1:40 p.m., the NYPD said.

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in her chest has died, police said. 

Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the buttocks, police said. They were in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Update on Bronx triple shooting

The NYPD updated a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl on her way home from school with a fatal wound and two other teens in the hospital.

Police said it appeared that the teens were walking home from school when the shooting took place.

A City Hall spokesman wrote on Twitter that the mayor is aware of the situation.

"Sadly, there was a triple shooting of three youth in the Bronx," press secretary Fabien Levy tweeted. "Details are still coming in, but @NYCMayor has been briefed with the available information."

No arrests had been made in the case, police officials said at a news conference that took place just after 4 p.m.  They said they have no description on a possible suspect.

Image 1 of 4

(FOX 5 NY Image)